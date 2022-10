KnuckleBonz® has launched the pre-order for the upcoming Rock Iconz statue of late Thin Lizzy frontman, Phil Lynott.

This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base. Limited-edition statue; only 3,000 created. All KnuckleBonz® statues are officially licensed.

Set to ship in early-2023, you can pre-order the statue here.