THIN LIZZY - Professor Of Rock Investigates How "The Boys Are Back In Time" Saved Band's Career; Video

May 26, 2021, 45 minutes ago

hard rock thin lizzy

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, stating: "From Thin Lizzy’s perspective, 'The Boys Are Back In Town' was a throwaway track that didn’t even deserve to be on their forthcoming album, but the late decision to include the song saved their career, and catalyzed a classic rock anthem. Spread the word around… cause the boys are back in town, next on Professor Of Rock."



