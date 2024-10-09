THIN LIZZY Return To UK Charts With 1976 Box Set

1976, the new Thin Lizzy compilation boxset featuring seminal albums Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox as original mix, 2024 mix, and Blu-Ray Atmos mix, sees the legendary rock band return to the UK charts.

According to here, 1976 debuts on a pair of rankings across the pond this frame. Coincidentally, it launches at #18 on both the "Official Albums Sales" and the "Official Physical Albums" tallies, giving Thin Lizzy another top 20 win on the rosters.

Also included in the 1976 box are bonus discs including archive vault, radio, and live recordings alongside a booklet packed full of rare photos and memorabilia.

Available as 5CD+Blu-Ray, and individual 1LP coloured album formats, you can order here.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe Edition has an SDE-exclusive standalone version of the blu-ray which includes everything on the blu-ray in the box set but adds exclusive instrumental versions.

Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak (2024 Remix) is available on silver vinyl LP via UMR. The classic 1976 album features the title track and the career-defining "The Boys Are Back In Town".

This features the new 2024 stereo mix undertaken by Richard Whittaker, overseen by legendary Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and mastered by Andy Pearce.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Jailbreak"

"Angel From The Coast"

"Running Back"

"Romeo And The Lonely Girl"

"Warriors

Side B

"The Boys Are Back In Town"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Cowboy Song"

"Emerald"