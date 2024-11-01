THIN LIZZY Returns With First New Album In Over 40 Years: Acoustic Reworks Of Their Classics; "Whiskey In The Jar" (Acoustic Version) Lyric Video + Video Trailer Streaming

Thin Lizzy is back with a fresh take on some of their most iconic tracks, marking their first new release in over four decades. This unique acoustic album reimagines beloved songs, offering a stripped-back sound that exposes the core of their songwriting. Original vocals from Phil Lynott are paired with brand-new guitar parts from founding member Eric Bell, creating an entirely new listening experience for fans. The album will land on January 24, 2025.

The first track from the album, Acoustic Sessions, is a reimagined version of the band’s legendary “Whiskey In The Jar.” Stripped of its classic rock production, this acoustic mix reveals the raw foundation of the song, just as Thin Lizzy first crafted it in their early days. Watch a lyric video below.

Commenting on the project, Eric Bell said, "I remember recording 'Eire' from our debut album 'Thin Lizzy' in 1971. I wrote the main guitar part first on acoustic and then we built it up from there. I played the 12-string acoustic throughout the track and introduced the electric on top. This was useful in the studio in Belfast recently where we recorded fresh guitar parts to allow us to create new Thin Lizzy acoustic versions of some of our favourite songs, by recreating those original acoustic parts and adding the vocals which Philip laid down on the day and those original drum parts which Brian came up with in the original recording sessions".

Producer and mixer Richard Whittaker added, “Traditionally, song writers and bands have used acoustic ‘polyrhythmic’ instruments such as piano or guitar to demo or sketch out their ideas. In most cases these parts are replaced as the production process develops but occasionally, these core elements survive and remain intact. I encountered this during the Vagabonds project. After sifting through all the Decca recordings, I presented a list of ideas however, in most cases additional development and material was required. So the guys at the label approached Eric (Bell) who was happy to get involved with the project and between us, I think we’ve made something really quite unique and special.”

Each track on the album is a freshly created version of songs featured on either the 50th-anniversary super deluxe editions of Vagabonds Of The Western World, considered Thin Lizzy’s breakthrough. The new album also includes acoustic renditions of songs from their self-titled debut and Shades of a Blue Orphanage. For the first time, “Whiskey In The Jar,” Thin Lizzy’s first UK Top 10 hit, is presented in an acoustic format—an entirely new way to experience this enduring favourite.

Drummer Brian Downey, the only member to have played in every iteration of the band alongside Lynott, co-wrote the original version of “Slow Blues.” His powerful, orchestral drumming created a distinctive bridge in a song that fused gritty blues with subtle jazz influences.

The origins of “Whiskey In The Jar” date back to the 1700s, but it found new life when Phil Lynott began playfully strumming the traditional Irish tune during a rehearsal. Their manager at the time urged them to record it, despite the band’s hesitations. Released in 1972, the song soared to number 6 on the UK charts. Though its success was undeniable, Thin Lizzy initially distanced themselves from the track, leaving it off their upcoming album. Since then, the song—echoing the Lizzy arrangement—has been covered by notable acts such as U2, Metallica, and The Pogues, among many others.

With “Whiskey In The Jar,” Thin Lizzy finally broke through, paving the way for their celebrated Vagabonds Of The Western World album. It was also the final album featuring original guitarist Eric Bell, whose departure after a tough New Year’s Eve show led to the recruitment of future legends Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson, and the birth of their twin-lead guitar sound.

This album marks the first time since Bell’s exit that he has recorded under the Thin Lizzy name. Fans can now experience what might have been their “MTV Unplugged” moment—a chance to hear the band’s timeless music in its most intimate form.

The album will be available in both CD and limited-edition marble vinyl formats, along with an ultra-limited vinyl edition featuring an exclusive bonus track. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-generation release from one of rock’s most beloved bands.

Order here. For dedicated fans, a D2C edition includes an exclusive bonus track, “Slow Blues G.M,” a tribute to Gary Moore.

Tracklisting:

"Mama Nature Said" (Acoustic Version)

"A Song For While I’m Away" (Acoustic Version)

"Eire" (Acoustic Version)

"Slow Blues" (Acoustic Version)

"Dublin" (Acoustic Version)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Acoustic Version)

"Here I Go Again" (Acoustic Version)

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage" (Acoustic Version)

"Remembering Pt. 2" (Acoustic Version)

"Slow Blues G.M" (Gary Moore) (Acoustic Version)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Acoustic Version) lyric video:

Album trailer: