THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage To Be Reissued On Limited Edition Vinyl In April; Order Now For A Signed Copy

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, the second studio album by the Irish blues rock group, Thin Lizzy, will be reissued on April 5. Decca will release a gatefold vinyl edition of the album with a very special art card signed by original Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell.

Originally released in 1972, the album's title is a combination of the members' previous bands, Shades Of Blue and Orphanage. Order now for a limited edition signed copy, here. Watch a video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

"The Rise And Dear Demise Of The Funky Nomadic Tribes"

"Buffalo Gal"

"I Don't Want To Forget How To Jive"

"Sarah"

"Brought Down"

"Baby Face"

"Chatting Today"

"Call The Police"

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"