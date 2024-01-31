THIN LIZZY - Super Limited Edition Translucent Blue Double LP Edition Of Life Live Album To Arrive In April

Elusive Disc has launched the pre-order for April 12 released of the super limited edition translucent blue double LP edition of Thin Lizzy's 1983 album, Life Live.

Life Live is absolutely one of the finest rock albums of all time, and one of the best live albums ever recorded. Capturing the band at its very best, Life Live was a stunning farewell to these incredible hard rockers helmed by the late great Phil Lynott, which would ultimately be their final recordings.

This amazing tour masterwork features all of the key members of the band over the years, including stellar guitar performances from charter members Scott Gorham, Brian Robertson, Eric Bell and the late great Gary Moore. Friday Music is very pleased to present Thin Lizzy's Life Live album on striking clear blue vinyl, packaged in the original gatefold cover with photos of the band during this historic final tour.

Produced by Phil Lynott & Thin Lizzy, this amazing masterpiece is also impeccably mastered by Joe Reagoso (Thin Lizzy) from the Warner Records tapes, featuring live performances like "The Boys Are Back in Town," "Waiting for An Alibi," "Don't Believe a Word" and "Holy War."

Pre-order here.

Features

- 40th Anniversary Limited Ediiton

- Double LP

- Translucent Blue Vinyl

- Mastered by Joe Reagoso from the Warner Records Tapes

- Original Gatefold Cover

Tracklisting:

LP1:

"Thunder & Lightning"

"Waiting For An Alibi"

"Jailbreak"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"Holy War"

"Renegade"

"Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)"

"Got To Give It Up"

"Angel Of Death"

"Are You Ready"

LP2:

"The Boys Are Back In Town"

"Cold Sweat"

"Don't Believe A Word"

"Killer On The Loose"

"The Sun Goes Down"

"Emerald"

"Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend"

"Still In Love With You"

"The Rocker"