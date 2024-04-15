THIN LIZZY - Super7 Releases New PHIL LYNOTT "Live And Dangerous" ReAction Figure

Super7 has released a new Phil Lynott ReAction Figure.

As frontman, lyricist, and bass player, Phil Lynott was the driving force behind Thin Lizzy’s unique blending of poetry and their hard rock sound. This 3.75” scale, articulated Thin Lizzy ReAction Figure of Phil Lynott is inspired by the album cover from the group’s live album, Live And Dangerous, and features the legendary rocker in a black leather outfit along with a bass guitar accessory. Spread the word around, because the Thin Lizzy ReAction Figure of Phil Lynott is back in town!

