THIN LIZZY Voted Best Irish Band Of All Time In Ireland

According to The Irish Post, Thin Lizzy have been voted the best Irish band of all time in a poll of more than 10,000 music fans. The survey, completed in the four days leading up to St Patrick’s Day, asked listeners of Ireland’s Radio Nova to choose their favourite Irish band.

The radio station’s "Shamrock Referendum" saw more than 10,000 Radio Nova listeners voting via text, WhatsApp and social media to choose the winner.

The artists that made it into the final 16 were The Boomtown Rats, Something Happens, Ash, The Coronas, U2, Horslips, Snow Patrol, Van Morrison. The Frames, Aslan, The Undertones, Hosier, The Pogues, Sinead O’Connor, The Coronas and Thin Lizzy.

Ultimately Thing Lizzy scored the top spot with 60.5 per cent of votes compared to 39.5 per cent voting for runners up U2. The winner was broadcast at 5pm on St Patrick’s Day.

Read the complete report here.

Thin Lizzy were formed in Dublin in 1969. Their music reflects a wide range of influences, including blues, soul music, psychedelic rock and traditional Irish folk music, but is generally classified as hard rock. They released 12 studio albums between 1971 and 1983.

Frontman Phil Lynott, who battled drug addiction, died of pneumonia and heart failure due to septicaemia on January 4th 1986 at the age of 36. There have been other incarnations of Thin Lizzy since 1996, launched to honour of Lynott. The last official incarnation, featuring The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick, eventually morphed into Black Star Riders in 2012.