THIN LIZZY’s PHIL LYNOTT Interviewed With U2 In Ireland 1983; Rare Video Streaming

CR’s Video Vaults has uploaded a rare video of Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott being interviewed with U2’s Bono and Adam Clayton for a report for Ireland’s Eye which was broadcast on April 14, 1983.

The gathering of the musicians was at a rock awards show at Dublin’s Rumours nightclub where U2’s War won album of the year.

The Ireland’s Eye series was broadcast Tuesday to Friday with human interest stories and features from locations throughout Ireland. First broadcast on October 7, 1980, Ireland’s Eye ran until August 1983.