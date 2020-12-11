THIN LIZZY’s “The Boys Are Back In Town” Was Originally Titled “GI Joe Is Back” – “It Sounds Really Dumb Now”, Says SCOTT GORHAM

In an interview with HotPress.com, guitarist Scott Gorham talked about how he got the job in Thin Lizzy, his time with Phil Lynott, and more.

Speaking about the band’s hit, “The Boys Are Back In Town”, the song was originally titled “GI Joe Is Back”.

“It sounds really dumb now, doesn’t it?” he chuckles. “I think the remnants of the Vietnam War were still there and it had really stirred up an anti-war feeling. But, finally, Phil said ‘Nah, that idea has been overdone, so many people have written anti-war songs’. He turned it into more of a gang song. He looked at all of us: what do we do on a Saturday night? We go out, we have a lot of drinks, try to pull the chicks and have a great time. And that is what that song is: it’s Saturday night with all your buddies. That’s what the song is all about, nothing more.

“Actually, I did an interview with this German guy, years and years ago, and he said, ‘Yeah, I want to talk about ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ – I think I really understand the meaning of that song. The undercurrent is all about the IRA’,” says Gorham. “So I went, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! No, it is not. It’s nothing to do with politics or divided sides. It’s a good-time party song!’ After that this guy had nothing to talk to me about! He thought he had uncovered the secret meaning of the song. He was totally shattered: he’d thought he had broken a hidden code!”