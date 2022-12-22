THIRD EYE - Danish Prog Metal Band To Release Vengeance Fulfilled Album In January; "At The Break Of Dawn" Lyric Video Streaming

Danish progressive metal band, Third Eye, returns 12 years after releasing their debut album Recipe For Disaster, with an even darker soon to be metal classic. Their upcoming new album, Vengeance Fulfilled, is full of intense and captivating musicianship, killer vocals and most importantly amazing songs. Third Eye will appeal to all fans of Beyond Twilight, ARK, Anubis Gate and Symphony X.

Vengeance Fulfilled will be released on January 27 on CD format via Netherlands based No Dust Records for Europe and US based Animated Insanity Records for North America. A 2LP version of the album will be released in summer 2023.

Ttracklisting:

"Ashes In The Rain"

"At The Break Of Dawn"

"Forest Of Lies"

"Even The Gods Cry"

"Vengeance Fulfilled"

"Pages On Fire"

"Impending Doom"

"Fire And Lightning"

"The Silence Of Indifference"

"Rise From The Waters"

"At The Break Of Dawn" lyric video:

Third Eye lineup:

Tiago Masseti – Vocals

Michael Bodin – Guitars, Keyboards

Martin Damgaard – Drums

Andreas Schumann – Bass

Jonas Hansen – Guitars