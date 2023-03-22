This ASIA Classic Was An Apology Letter To JOHN WETTON's Girlfriend, And Started Out As A Country Song; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up... they were a rock supergroup made up of parts from three legendary prog rock bands - YES, King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer - and a new wave band, The Buggles. Together they formed Asia, who mastered the early 80s with the biggest straight ahead blockbuster rock record of 1982... they stole the #1 spot from the likes of ACDC, Foreigner, Pau McCartney and Fleetwood Mac. It was actually the biggest selling album of the year - pop, rock or soul. The main hit from the record, 'Heat Of The Moment', was an apology letter to the singer’s girlfriend and it actually started as a country song, but cooler heads prevailed and it became the singalong rocker of 1982. A founding member and co-writer of the song tells the story personally, next on Professor Of Rock."