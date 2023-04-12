This BOSTON Classic Was Rejected By Every Major Label... It Sold 17 Millions Copies; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"It was the blockbuster record that put rock back on the front burner in the middle of disco… and it came out of nowhere. Tom Scholz and his upstart band Boston saved rock and roll with it’s power chords thought 70s classics like 'More Than a Feeling', 'Peace of Mind', 'Foreplay/Long Time' and 'Rock & Roll Band' to name a few of the powerful song that ignited radio. It sent shockwaves through the industry when it sold out virtually everywhere. Yet it’d been rejected by every major label in the industry. One even wrote a rude letter saying it offered nothing new. Tom Scholz, the genius behind it, had been tinkering in his basement for nearly 6 years perfecting it’s sound. He was rejected, laughed at and on the verge of financial ruin. It helped that had had one of the greatest singers ever in Brad Delp. Up next, an original band member who was there during that stint tells rock and roll’s Cinderella story of the record that saved rock and roll."