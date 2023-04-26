This BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD Classic Was Written In A 10-Minute Car Ride After STEPHEN STILLS Witnessed Something Very Troubling; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, an interview with two Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers who were in the 60s band, Buffalo Springfield - Stephen Stills, who also went on to form Crosby Stills & Nash, and Ritchie Furay. Both share their experience of creating a historic hit that defined its time. They were part of a supergroup and at the time nobody was aware that it was a supergroup. This rookie band actually recorded this classic secretly under their producers' noses because they wouldn’t allow the band to play together, they had been recording them separately and then combining the tracks into one mono track, making their sound weak. Ironically, one of the band members, Neil Young, would spend his career lashing out at commercials using rock music and years later this song would be used in a beer commercial. The song was written in a 10-minute car ride after Stephen Stills had witnessed something very troubling, and originally the song didn’t even make it onto the debut album but after it was an accidental hit, they added it onto a second pressing. The interviews are coming up next."