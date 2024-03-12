“This Is Spinal Tap” Sequel Begins Filming In New Orleans

Variety is reporting the sequel to the mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” has begun shooting in New Orleans, with Rob Reiner directing and Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer all reprising their iconic roles as the legendary heavy metal band. Reiner will also return as the documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi.

The production has also confirmed its cameos, with Questlove and Trisha Yearwood joining the already announced lineup of Elton John, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks.

This Is Spinal Tap, which was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry and deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, was primarily improvised. The key to making a movie with only a loose script? “The only thing that matters is that you get people who are good at improvising,” Reiner said. “You have to get people who feel comfortable doing that … then you’re off to the races.”