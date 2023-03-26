This LED ZEPPELIN Classic Was Written In 15 Minutes During An Improv Jam Session; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today, the lords of rock Led Zeppelin are back in full force. We take another deep dive into the heaviest band in history with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. It’s the story of a key track from their landmark fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV, otherwise known as 'Rock And Roll', and it actually came out of an improv jam session while the band was taking a break from writing another classic track. Written in only 15 minutes, it was like the band pulled this one out of thin air. The legendary guitarist even called the creation of this song 'spontaneous combustion', and it was a big middle finger to the critics who claimed the band had lost their rock edge. Now, decades later, it is still revered as an all-time standard. It’s the tale of the unlimited fist-pumping, heart-stopping classic... next on the Professor Of Rock."