This MÖTLEY CRÜE Video Was So Big That MTV Pulled It To Give Other Bands A Chance; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today, it’s an epic track from a throwaway album… Or at least that’s what the band called it. This song though, it set a new standard for how rock bands wrote and released singles in the 80s, and in the process became one of their signature hits. 'Home Sweet Home' by Mötley Crüe. Unfortunately, it never got its due on the charts. In fact, because their label hated it and refused to promote it, 'Home Sweet Home' tanked. So to keep the song alive, Mötley Crüe, including Vince Neil, Mick Mars, Tommy Lee, and Nikki Sixx, funded a music video out of their own pockets. And you know what? People went crazy for it. It set MTV records and was so popular the network pulled the plug on it to give other videos some screen time. They made up a rule??? How does that make any sense? This is a story you’re not gonna want to miss. So get ready, it’s coming up… next on the Professor Of Rock."