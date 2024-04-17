This SLAUGHTER Classic Was Born Of Very Tragic Circumstances; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Gets The Powerful Story Direct From MARK SLAUGHTER (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with hard rock singer Mark Slaughter on his band Slaughter's biggest hit: 'Fly To The Angels'. It’s one of the most gut-wrenching songs of its time that came from very tragic circumstances. Mark had come off tour and called up his friend to get his old girlfriend’s number. He was looking forward to seeing her after being out on the road. His friend called the next day, but instead of giving him this girl's number, he conveyed the sad news that she had just passed away. 'Fly To The Angels' came to Mark when he attended her funeral. Up next, it's a powerful story from Mark Slaughter on a song that became a classic, on Professor Of Rock."