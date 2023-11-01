This STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Smash Hit Was Inspired By A Kidnapping And Murder, But Its Meaning Is Still A Mystery; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, it’s a smash hit from a band that was absolutely hammered by the rock press. At the center of a smear campaign, they called ‘em knock-offs, copy-cats, clones. And they were accused of being derivative of other popular bands at the time. Stone Temple Pilots took a lot of flack, but it was completely unwarranted, and untrue. In fact, in one Rolling Stone poll, STP was voted the worst new band by critics, and the best new band by readers, but It was the fans that got it right. This band was hugely popular. And their breakthrough song, 'Plush', was a commercial monster, ruling the rock airwaves and MTV. Written in a hot tub, this mysterious track was inspired by a tragic kidnapping and murder, but its meaning is still something of a mystery. For decades, fans have tried to unravel its imagery. A classic by Scott Weiland... Smelling dogs, stolen masks, storms in your bedroom. See if you can figure out what it means. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."