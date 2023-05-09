This STYX Power Ballad Caught Fire After Chicago DJ Heard It On Pizza Place Jukebox; DENNIS DeYOUNG Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, legendary rock singer Dennis DeYoung - formerly of the band STYX - tells the story of 70s classic 'Lady', the first quote-unquote power ballad. The song was the breakout single for this future stadium band and it’s all because of a trusty DJ. The song had failed and stiffed on the charts because it’s tempo started slow and then revved up and so it really didn’t fit any format. But then a Chicago DJ heard it randomly on a jukebox in a pizza place and started playing it religiously and 'Lady' caught fire and became the most requested song on this huge station... it took a little while but within a year the song hit the Top 10 and birthed an oft-copied style in rock the power ballad. The story is coming up on Professor Of Rock."