THIS WILD DARKNESS Feat. SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL, Former SMASHING PUMPKINS Guitarist JEFF SCHROEDER To Release "The Wild Darkness" Single Ahead Of EP Release

Scotti Hill may be known for his heavy metal prowess in Skid Row, but on October 16, his slide guitar skills will be highlighted on “The Wild Darkness”, the sophomore single from rock supercollab, This Wild Darkness.

Led by musical alchemist Tommy Marz, the sonic journey that is This Wild Darkness was explored by Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind), Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson), Jack Hues (Wang Chung), Jeff Schroeder (Smashing Pumpkins), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), and Slim Gambill (Lady A). Taking their various backgrounds into account, the group culminated their extensive individual experiences into their upcoming concept EP, The Notorious Memphis Rains, set for release on October 25.

Representing the present day, “The Wild Darkness” opens on a whining guitar reminiscent of an old western movie, finding our lead character, “Memphis Rains,” at a crossroads. Marz’s powerful vocals carry the inner thoughts of Memphis through his decision of which road to take. The track’s western influence is evident through the instrumentation of the guitar and drums, with skilled guitars flying across the melodies and soft acoustics juxtaposing the crisp electrics.

United in a moment of musical brilliance, members of this supercollab rock outfit, This Wild Darkness, led by musical alchemist Tommy Marz, is a collective born from the pure joy of creation, where legendary musicians from diverse backgrounds converge to craft something poignant and dynamic. With a lineup boasting Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind), Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson), Jack Hues (Wang Chung), Jeff Schroeder (The Smashing Pumpkins), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), And Slim Gambill (Lady A), the group has harnessed their vast experiences to produce a powerful and evocative upcoming 5-song concept EP, The Notorious Memphis Rains, set for release on October 25.

Beginning at a charity show, “For The Crew, ” benefitting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in 2021, Schroeder, Hill, and Marz ended the evening with a rousing jam of “Cold Gin” by KISS. This event, which raised over $15,000 for out-of-work road crew members affected by the pandemic, also highlighted collaboration between Schroeder and Salazar, as well as Hues and Marz. These moments laid the foundation for a group that would reunite and create together over the years. Marz and Schroeder have since collaborated on several tracks, charting four times on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Mainstream Radio Airplay and Digital Sales charts. In the summer of 2023, the friends began writing music together, using their different strengths to culminate The Notorious Memphis Rains.

This project is not meant to depict a quintessential Hollywood ending, but a stark reminder of the realities of life and the decisions that come along with it. The band name, This Wild Darkness, stems from an inspiring article from The New Yorker about a man affected by the AIDS virus. His raw & honest perspective on his final months stuck with Marz, inspiring a complex project of roaming through the wild darkness. “The outcome of this journey, hopefully, reminds people that life is what you make it and that the grass is not always greener on the other side,” Marz concludes.

The Notorious Memphis Rains tracklisting:

"The Wild Darkness"

"Dawn Rider"

"Phantom Moon"

"Night Drive Rx"

"The Wild Darkness (Reprise)"

"Dawn Rider" visualizer: