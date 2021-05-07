THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Classical Guitar Covers Of IRON MAIDEN, RAINBOW, JOURNEY, SURVIVOR, DEEP PURPLE; Video

In the new video below, classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen performs acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar covers of Iron Maiden's "Fear Of The Dark", Rainbow's "Temple Of The King", Deep Purple's "Smoke On The Water", Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Survivor's "Eye Of The Tiger".

Thomas Zwijsen is most known for his arrangements of Iron Maiden on classical guitar; Nylon Maiden. Tabs and tutorial videos for all these songs are available here.