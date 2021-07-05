THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Out Of The Shadows"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's "Out Of The Shadows". Watch below.

Says Thomas: "'Out Of The Shadows' is on the A Matter Of Life And Death album released in 2006 (remaster 2015). Written by Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris. It was only performed live in 2006 when they played the entire album live."

Zwijsen previously released an acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's "To Tame A Land". Watch below: