THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "To Tame A Land"

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's "To Tame A Land". Watch below.

Says Thomas: "'To Tame A Land' is on the Piece Of Mind album, released in 1983 (remaster 2015). It was performed live during the Piece Of Mind Tour.

The instrumental middle part is very similar to 'Asturias' by Isaac Albeniz, which is emphasized in this classical Spanish guitar arrangement."