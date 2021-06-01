THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of New HELLOWEEN Single "Fear Of The Fallen"

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of Helloween's new single, "Fear Of The Fallen". Watch below:

Helloween's new single, "Fear Of The Fallen", is a fast paced, melodic track taken from the upcoming and self-titled new album, Helloween, out June 18. Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind, the song features vocalist Andi Deris along with his bandmates Michael Kiske, Michael Weikath, Kai Hansen, Markus Grosskopf, Sascha Gerstner and Dani Löble in their prime.

With the upcoming album, simply titled Helloween, the band opens a new chapter after 35 years of a glorious career. The future of one of the most influential German metal bands from now on will feature three singers. Originally planned for the live performances only, it was the birth of a unique seven-piece metal alliance.

To pre-order Helloween's new album, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

"Skyfall" video: