THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar Cover Of SCORPIONS' "Still Loving You"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic finger style guitar cover of the Scorpions' "Still Loving You".

Says Thomas, "'Still Loving You' is one of the Scorpions greatest hits, released in 1984 (original video) and is on the Love At First Sting album, which just celebrated it's 40th birthday!"

Zwijsen previously released an acoustic performance of the Scorpions’ Crazy World classic, “Send Me An Angel”, with violin. Watch below: