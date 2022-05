Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic/classical fingerstyle guitar cover of Helloween's new single, "Best Time". The song, written by by Sascha Gerstner, Andi Deris and Kai Hansen, is featured on Helloween's new, self-titled album. Watch below:

Previously posted footage of Thomas performing Helloween's "Where The Rain Grows" can be viewed below: