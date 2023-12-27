THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Revelations"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs Iron Maiden's "Revelations", lifted from the band's 1983 album, Piece Of Mind.

Says Thomas: "'Revelations' is on the Piece Of Mind album (1983, 2015 remaster) and was also released live on Flight 666 (2008) and Live After Death 1985. It was also part of the setlist on the recent Legacy of The Beast tour. Written by Bruce Dickinson."