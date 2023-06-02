THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's “The Prisoner”

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen recently released the new video below, in which he performs Iron Maiden's full setlist of the Future Past Tour 2023 (as played on the opening night in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 28, 2023). Every song in this full concert is arranged for classical acoustic fingerstyle guitar by Thomas Zwijsen.

Zwijsen is now singularly releasing the full setlist covers separately starting with“The Prisoner” – featured on the band’s 1982 album The Number Of The Beast.

Setlist:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

Violin by Wiki Violin.