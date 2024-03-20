THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of SCORPIONS’ “Send Me An Angel”; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen is back with another acoustic performance, this time of the Scorpions’ Crazy World classic “Send Me An Angel” with violin. Zwijsen has previously covered other Scorpions tracks “Wind Of Change” and “Still Loving You”.

Find the tabs and Thomas’ acoustic guitar arrangements at kingofthestrings.com.

Zwijsen previously shared acoustic guitar covers of of Metallica's "Enter Sandman", Bruce Dickinson's new solo song, "Rain On The Graves", and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine". Check them out below: