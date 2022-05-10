THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "The Evil That Men Do" On Ukulele

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs an acoustic cover of "The Evil That Men Do", featured on Iron Maiden's 1988 album, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.

Zwijsen previously released an acoustic classical guitar cover of Maiden's "Lost In A Lost World", as well as an acoustic rendition of "Arc Of Space", from Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson's Accident Of Birth album. Watch both below: