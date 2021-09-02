THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "The Trooper"; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Thomas released his acoustic cover of "The Trooper" 10 years ago and later performed a viral version with Nita Strauss.

Says Thomas: "Awaiting the new Iron Maiden album Senjutsu, I revised my original version of 'The Trooper.' This arrangement is without capo, giving many more tone options and including both Dave Murray and Adrian Smith guitar solos."

Earlier this week, Zwijsen released the video below, featuring an orchestral rendition of Iron Maiden's new song "Stratego". He's joined by violinist Wiki Krawczyk.

Zwijsen previously released another clip, featuring an acoustic performance of "Stratego". Thomas played the entire song on one solo guitar, including solos, vocals and bass, in less than 24 hours after the song's release.

Zwijsen also released acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's single, "The Writing On The Wall". Again, Thomas attempted to play the entire song on one solo guitar, including acoustic intro, solos, vocal melodies and bass, in less than 24 hours after the release.