THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Solo Acoustic Rendition Of JOAN BAEZ / JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Diamonds And Rust" (Video)

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of the Joan Baez classic "Diamonds And Rust", made popular in metal circles by Judas Priest.

Thomas: "'Diamonds And Rust' was written by Joan Baez (about Bob Dylan) and introduced in the metal scene by Judas Priest, with both Rob Halford and Tim Ripper Owens on vocals. Richie Blackmore and Candice Night also performed it with Blackmore's Night. This acoustic solo guitar cover takes inspiration from all versions."