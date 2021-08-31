THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK Perform Orchestral Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "Stratego"

Thomas Zwijsen has released the video below, featuring an orchestral rendition of Iron Maiden's new song "Stratego". He's joined by violinist Wiki Krawczyk.

Zwijsen previously released the clip below, featuring an acoustic performance of "Stratego". Thomas played the entire song on one solo guitar, including solos, vocals and bass, in less than 24 hours after the song's release.

Zwijsen also released acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's single, "The Writing On The Wall". Again, Thomas attempted to play the entire song on one solo guitar, including acoustic intro, solos, vocal melodies and bass, in less than 24 hours after the release.