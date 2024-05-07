THOR Debuts "5-0 Let's Go" Music Video; Metal Legend Launches New Vancouver Amazons Clothing Line And Will Appear At Banquet Of Champions

Heavy metal legend, Thor, has just returned from his triumphant North American tour to promote the new album, Ride Of The Iron Horse, available via Cleopatra Records. Every city was one big party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Thor with packed houses and the fans expressing their love of each song by singing along loud and proud.

One of the most exciting shows was at the legendary Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, California where Thor, aka Jon Mikl Thor, was able to have his full stage setup with giant dogs and large Viking horns at each side of the stage.

Says Thor about the new video, “5-0 Let’s Go”: “The song is my ultimate 50th anniversary celebration anthem for surviving through five decades of rock n rRoll mayhem.”

The new video shows highlights of various Thor concerts from his comeback in the 1990’s to the recent Ride Of The Iron Horse tour. The new video also introduces Thor's appearances at the BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Week, to be held at BC Place Stadium. The song was recorded in Vancouver and Calgary. Produced by Kevin Stuart Swain who also played guitar and bass. Lisa Freakrock played drums.

Jon Mikl Thor who owned the trademark rights to the 1915 Stanley Cup Champions Vancouver Millionaires, and sold them to the Vancouver Canucks and NHL, now controls the rights to the Vancouver Amazons 1922 Women’s World Hockey Champions. On May 15, he will be appearing at the VIP Induction into the Hall of Fame of the Vancouver Amazons 1922 Women’s World Hockey Champions. On that same date Jon will be launching his new line of Vancouver Amazons apparel.

On May 16 Thor will be dining at the Banquet Of Champions to be held at the Vancouver Fairmont Hotel. He and his wife, designer Katherine Elo, will be sitting at the same table as descendants of the 1922 Vancouver Amazons team.

Currently Jon has three more video productions in the works for the current album and soon to be announced upcoming appearances.

Ride Of The Iron Horse was released on March 22 on both CD and vinyl. In a nod to the vibrant visuals that have always accompanied Thor’s music, the album features original art design by internationally renowned comic book artist Timo Wuerz. With his dynamic illustrations, Wuerz captures the essence of Thor’s larger-than-life persona, bringing a visual dimension to the sonic onslaught.

Buy the CD/vinyl here; order/save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse"

"Lightning Rod" feat. KHEMI$T

"5-0 Let's Go"

"Peace By Piece"

"Unlock The Power"

"No Time For Games"

"Bring It On"

"Flight Of The Striker" (Unreleased 1987)

"Had It Been Another Day" (Unreleased 1986)

"Watch Your Back" (Unreleased 2002)

"Hit And Run" (1979 Demo)

"100%" (1979 Demo)

"Shields Up"

Bonus tracks:

"Thunder On The Mountain" (Unreleased 1979)

"To The Extreme" (Unreleased 1999)

"Shields Up" video:

"Flight Of The Striker" lyric video:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse" lyric video: