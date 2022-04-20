THOR Premiers Music Video For "We Need Musclerock" Feat. RAVEN Frontman JOHN GALLAGHER

For the last two years, the thousands of Swedish metal fans who would gather once a year in Tyrolen to celebrate their heroes on stage at the annual Muskelrock festival have fallen silent. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the venue was forced to cancel their event in both 2020 and 2021.

It was in this dark time when the mighty metal legend, Thor, released his ode to the festival “This Is Musclerock” as the lead-off track on his album, Alliance. The track featured a stellar, unmistakable vocal from fellow metal behemoth John Gallagher of the groundbreaking metal act Raven. Together, these twin suns of classic metal united with one voice to call for a revival of the Muskelrock festival as well as the Musclerock genre that Thor himself helped to pioneer. And now the two appear in a brand new video for the track.

Thor shares these thoughts, “Some call me The King of Musclerock. As the proponent of the genre Musclerock, a precursor to Heavy Metal, I am happy that Cleopatra Records in coordination with Fistful Of Metal are releasing the new video for the song ‘We Need Musclerock.’ I am excited to be joined by the legendary John Gallagher of Raven on this one. This anthem is a tribute to the famous Muskelrock Festival held each year in the mountains of Tyrolen in Alvesta, Sweden. I was happy to help launch the Muskelrock festival with promoter Jacob Hector in 2009. Now it has become one of the greatest Metal festivals in the Universe. Thousands of Muscular Metal fans will gather from all over the world to herald the name of Thor and be entertained by feats of strength and a large roster of top bands. Thanks to Ted Jedlicki for directing/editing this exciting video and John Leibel for writing a great tune. So I say to all of you... SKAAL!”

Be sure to check out Alliance, which features stellar guest appearances from the likes of W.A.S.P.'s Chris Holmes, Raven vocalist John Gallagher, Danko Jones, Anthrax's Neil Turbin, Ross “The Boss” Friedman and many more.

Order the CD and vinyl here. Order/save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

“We Need Musclerock” feat. John Gallagher (Raven)

“Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)” feat. Björn Strid (Soilwork)

“The Ultimate Alliance” feat. Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.), Ross “The Boss” Friedman (Manowar), Nina Osegueda (A Sound Of Thunder) & Fang VonWrathenstein (Lords Of The Trident)

“Ode To Odin” feat. Dan Cleary (Striker)

“We Will Fight Forever” feat. Neil Turbin (Anthrax)

“Because We Are Strong”

“Rock Around The World” feat. Danko Jones

“Queen Of The Spiders” feat. Frank Soda (The Imps)

“Power Hungry”

“Bounty Hunter” feat. Frank Meyer (The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs) & Dennis Post (Warrior Soul)

“Battlements” feat. Trevor William Church (Haunt)

“Thor vs. The Juggernaut (War Of The Gods)” feat. Sean Peck (Death Dealer)

“Generation Now” feat. Joey Killingsworth (Joecephus & The George Jonestown Massacre)

“After The Laughter” feat. Martin Gummesson (Thundermaker)

“Good Stuff” feat. Al Harlow (Prism)

“Congregate” feat. Joey Roads & Sheldon Byer (Roadrash)

“We Will Fight Forever” (Reprise)

