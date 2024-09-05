THOR Releases New Single / Video "No Time For Games"

Continuing the 50th anniversary celebrations ignited by his most recent album, the much-applauded Ride Of The Iron Horse, Canadian hard rocker Thor returns with a phenomenal new video, the aptly titled “No Time For Games”.



Accompanying one of Thor’s most emotion-laden power ballads, the video is built around a veritable scrapbook of vintage Thor footage and photos: robots, costumes, helmets, dancers, packed venues, Plus, of course, the shows of strength with which the one-time Mr Canada and Mr USA bodybuilder so astonished his audiences - bending iron bars with his teeth, exploding hot water bottles with his lungs, and his very own Mjölnir.



“As a child, I dreamt of becoming a hero....a cowboy, a gladiator, a superhuman,” recalls Thor, “and music gave me the opportunity to become these characters on stage and through song.'No Time For Games’ is a reflection of the past...yet an inspiration for the future. It’s a scrapbook of the battles won and lost and won again, of tributes to fellow bandmates who were true road warriors at my side and the loves of my life.



There were ups and downs....it was never a game, I was always a serious rock n roller, but pondering it all, the true love that stands the test of time are the fans who were always there for my concerts and music. I thank you all.



The adventure continues….”



Check out the video below.

Back in June, Thor shared the fifth video single, "Bring it On", from the recently released album Ride Of The Iron Horse. The video is edited by Ted Jedlicki with the song produced by Frank Meyer and Kevin Stuart Swain. Co-writer Frank Meyer, who now performs with the band Fear, makes a cameo appearance in the video. Watch below:

Ride Of The Iron Horse was released back in March on both CD and vinyl. In a nod to the vibrant visuals that have always accompanied Thor’s music, the album features original art design by internationally renowned comic book artist Timo Wuerz. With his dynamic illustrations, Wuerz captures the essence of Thor’s larger-than-life persona, bringing a visual dimension to the sonic onslaught.

Buy the CD/vinyl here; order/save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse"

"Lightning Rod" feat. KHEMI$T

"5-0 Let's Go"

"Peace By Piece"

"Unlock The Power"

"No Time For Games"

"Bring It On"

"Flight Of The Striker" (Unreleased 1987)

"Had It Been Another Day" (Unreleased 1986)

"Watch Your Back" (Unreleased 2002)

"Hit And Run" (1979 Demo)

"100%" (1979 Demo)

"Shields Up"

Bonus tracks:

"Thunder On The Mountain" (Unreleased 1979)

"To The Extreme" (Unreleased 1999)

"5-0 Let’s Go" video:

"Shields Up" video:

"Flight Of The Striker" lyric video:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse" lyric video: