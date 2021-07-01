THOR Unites With SOILWORK’s Björn “Speed” Strid On New Single "Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)"; Audio

As a founding member of Swedish metal warriors Soilwork, Björn “Speed” Strid has been a leading figure in the metal world since 1995. Metal deity, Thor, on the other hand, has existed for all eternity, has no beginning nor end, is worshipped by legions of classic metal fans around the world and is about to release a brand-new studio album, his 39th such release, this one entitled Alliance, on July 16.

Today, these two mighty giants have united their voices on the epic second single from Alliance, a searing song of sonic devastation, “Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)”, whose lyrics are filled with references to Norse mythology and the after-life. Trading verses as well as harmonizing with each other on the choruses, these two warriors let the vocal sparks fly as a propulsive track of crunchy distorted guitars and pounding drums does its best to contain the metal fury unleashed therein.

Stream the single here, and below.

Alliance also includes special guest appearances from W.A.S.P.'s Chris Holmes, Raven vocalist John Gallagher, Danko Jones, Anthrax's Neil Turbin, Ross “The Boss” Friedman and many more. It features stunning artwork from Timo Wuerz and will be available July 16 on both digital as well as on CD in a digipak and limited-edition silver vinyl in a gatefold jacket.

Watch for Thor to launch several shows and festivities in this year as he celebrates this his 39th studio album and an astounding 50 years of metal mayhem as well as co-starring in a feature-length action movie Pact Of Vengeance, which will feature music from the new album.

Pre-order the CD and vinyl here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

“We Need Musclerock” feat. John Gallagher (Raven)

“Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)” feat. Björn Strid (Soilwork)

“The Ultimate Alliance” feat. Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.), Ross “The Boss” Friedman (Manowar), Nina Osegueda (A Sound Of Thunder) & Fang VonWrathenstein (Lords Of The Trident)

“Ode To Odin” feat. Dan Cleary (Striker)

“We Will Fight Forever” feat. Neil Turbin (Anthrax)

“Because We Are Strong”

“Rock Around The World” feat. Danko Jones

“Queen Of The Spiders” feat. Frank Soda (The Imps)

“Power Hungry”

“Bounty Hunter” feat. Frank Meyer (The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs) & Dennis Post (Warrior Soul)

“Battlements” feat. Trevor William Church (Haunt)

“Thor vs. The Juggernaut (War Of The Gods)” feat. Sean Peck (Death Dealer)

“Generation Now” feat. Joey Killingsworth (Joecephus & The George Jonestown Massacre)

“After The Laughter” feat. Martin Gummesson (Thundermaker)

“Good Stuff” feat. Al Harlow (Prism)

“Congregate” feat. Joey Roads & Sheldon Byer (Roadrash)

“We Will Fight Forever” (Reprise)

Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)":

“The Ultimate Alliance” video: