August 23, 2023, 10 minutes ago

news hard rock those damn crows

THOSE DAMN CROWS Debut "Find A Way" Music Video

Welsh rock juggernauts, Those Damn Crows, have released a video for "Find A Way", filmed last month at the Steelhouse Live Festival in South Wales. Watch below:

"Find A Way" is featured on the band's latest album, Inhale/Exhale, available for order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"
"Takedown"
"Man On Fire"
"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"
"This Time I'm Ready"
"I Am"
"See You Again"
"Lay It All On Me"
"Find A Way"
"Waiting For Me"

"Takedown" video:

"See You Again" video:

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video:

Those Damn Crows recently announced a string of headline shows in October. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

October
7 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
8 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
9 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
11 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
12 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
13 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall
14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
16 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
17- London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town



