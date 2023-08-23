THOSE DAMN CROWS Debut "Find A Way" Music Video

Welsh rock juggernauts, Those Damn Crows, have released a video for "Find A Way", filmed last month at the Steelhouse Live Festival in South Wales. Watch below:

"Find A Way" is featured on the band's latest album, Inhale/Exhale, available for order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again"

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"Takedown" video:

"See You Again" video:

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video:

Those Damn Crows recently announced a string of headline shows in October. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

October

7 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

11 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

12 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

13 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

16 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

17- London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town