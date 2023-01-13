THOSE DAMN CROWS Issue “See You Again” Video

Those Damn Crows have issued the Nathan Roach-directed music video for “See You Again” – taken from their upcoming Inhale/Exhale album, out February 17 via Earache Records.

Inhale/Exhale is available for pre-order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows on an immense number of formats including: a collector's edition bundle (which will house a burnt orange and black splatter vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover, exclusive to this edition); limited edition coloured vinyl with an exclusive 12-page booklet (clear with black smoke, purple, yellow), plus blue and white splatter vinyl with alternate blue sky carousel cover; signed CD with exclusive 12-page booklet and alternate fire carousel cover; a cassette collection of the band's full discography; USB; and digital download. HMV carry two more exclusive formats: CD with alternate blue sky carousel cover and black vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover. A green vinyl format exclusive to indie stores is also available.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again"

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video: