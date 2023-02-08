THOSE DAMN CROWS Release "Takedown" Single And Music Video

Those Damn Crows continue their enviable ascent with the release of empowering new single, "Takedown", included on their forthcoming new album. A ten-track collection of bona fide, modern rock bangers, Inhale/Exhale is set for release worldwide on February 17 via Earache Records. Tiding fans over ‘til the new album is released, "Takedown" is available today on all streaming platforms.

Frontman Shane Greenhall gets personal, confiding, "'Takedown' is the feeling you get when someone challenges you. I’m a very competitive person and have no issue going up against ANYONE… Especially if someone tells me I can’t do something… WATCH ME! You know the people who big themselves up by knocking down others? The ones who talk like they’ve been there, done that, know everything. They haven’t lived a day in your shoes though; they don't know the real you. But 'Takedown' isn’t just about the bullshit you hear from others. It’s also about the bullshit you tell yourself everyday too. ‘You’re not good enough’, ‘you can’t do that’ - the constant put downs we tell ourselves. I used to get caught up in how others saw me and do this to myself… it was a red rag to a bull. I’m always happy to prove people wrong, but these days I can see that coming a mile away and try to avoid it like the plague. Focus on you and what you CAN achieve as you ‘fly and soar’ above the negative, life sucking bullshit!”

Watch the official video for the single:

Inhale/Exhale is available for pre-order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows on an immense number of formats including: a collector's edition bundle (which will house a burnt orange and black splatter vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover, exclusive to this edition); limited edition coloured vinyl with an exclusive 12-page booklet (clear with black smoke, purple, yellow), plus blue and white splatter vinyl with alternate blue sky carousel cover; signed CD with exclusive 12-page booklet and alternate fire carousel cover; a cassette collection of the band's full discography; USB; and digital download. HMV carry two more exclusive formats: CD with alternate blue sky carousel cover and black vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover. A green vinyl format exclusive to indie stores is also available.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again"

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"See You Again" video:

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video: