THOSE DAMN CROWS To Release Inhale/Exhale Album In February; "Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" Music Video Streaming

Those Damn Crows have released their new single, “Wake Up (Sleepwalker)”, taken from their upcoming album, Inhale/Exhale, out February 17 via Earache Records. A heavy-hitting tempest of a track that boasts the arena-filling sound of the likes of Alter Bridge or Shinedown, “Wake Up (Sleepwalker)” urges listeners to rouse from the slumber of modern society's puppet strings.

Frontman Shane Greenhall explains, "It's meant to be upfront and personal. It’s supposed to make you sit up and think about how we are all living in today's society, where the rich are getting richer, and where tech giants are moulding us into whatever and however THEY see fit via technology and social media. Get your heads out of your phones. Look up, WAKE UP!”

The official video for “Wake Up (Sleepwalker)”, created by Shaun Hodson of Loki Films (Volbeat, Skindred, Architects) and David Provan of 12 Inch Media (Alice Cooper, Stereophonics, Alter Bridge), underlines this message.

Shane elaborates, “When coming up with ideas on how to tell the story of ‘Wake Up’, I remembered the scene in 'The Matrix' where Neo and Morpheus were in between worlds and talking in the white rooms, similar to the scene in 'Willy Wonka' where they zap the little boy into the TV. In the video we are in between the two worlds, "The Real World" and "The Tech World”. We hack the system as our message is transmitted to interrupt the algorithms that cleverly influence us while being led by the corporate and tech giants, fuelled by greed and false news, via the portals that they use on us – our smartphones, TVs, tablets, billboards - anything with a screen.”

Watch the video below.

In between their main stage slot at Download Festival 2022 and selling out headline shows at the likes of Cardiff Castle, Those Damn Crows have created a new album that elevates their signature hard-hitting rock to dizzying new heights. Inhale/Exhale whips up a storm of atmospheric hard rock that sees Shane's trademark rousing lyricism delivered with molten-smooth melodies and ever-passionate emotion, backed by drummer Ronnie Huxford's earth-quaking percussion, guitarists Ian “Shiner” Thomas and David Winchurch's twin-attack of rampaging riffs and glacial auras, and bassist Lloyd Wood's juddering bass thunder.

Inhale/Exhale was recorded at the picturesque Vada Studios (built within a 13th Century chapel amongst 20 acres of rural Warwickshire) and in the beating heart of their Welsh homeland at Giant Wafer Studios, with producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Monster Truck, Bury Tomorrow) and mixer Phil Gornell (Bring Me The Horizon, 5 Seconds Of Summer, You Me At Six) capturing this next evolution of the band.

Shane shines a light on the concept from which the album grew: “The album is talking openly and honestly about how we react as individuals to our life's surroundings and experiences. Have you ever noticed when you experience an emotion that your breath changes? We all must learn how to breathe in certain scenarios.”

He continues, “How we respond is sometimes more important than how we react in those unpredictable scenarios. We can all breathe, but how we breathe and the manner in which we inhale, exhale can literally change how we feel in that moment.”

The album's artwork embodies this concept and the title's duality, presenting a ribcage with one desolate, blackened side and one side brimming with life. Shane explains the thought behind the cover: “The rib cage is the protector of our respiratory system. When we were talking about the album name it seemed the perfect visual representation, where we could portray life and death starting and finishing via the artwork.”

Inhale/Exhale is available for pre-order worldwide now at earache.com/thosedamncrows on an immense number of formats including: a collector's edition bundle (which will house a burnt orange and black splatter vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover, exclusive to this edition); limited edition coloured vinyl with an exclusive 12-page booklet (clear with black smoke, purple, yellow), plus blue and white splatter vinyl with alternate blue sky carousel cover; signed CD with exclusive 12-page booklet and alternate fire carousel cover; a cassette collection of the band's full discography; USB; and digital download. HMV carry two more exclusive formats: CD with alternate blue sky carousel cover and black vinyl with alternate fire carousel cover. A green vinyl format exclusive to indie stores is also available.

Inhale/Exhale tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again"

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video:

Those Damn Crows will join Monster Truck on their UK tour in September/October 2022. Tickets are on sale now for all dates. A turquoise vinyl version of Inhale/Exhale will be sold exclusively on this tour via a special edition tour laminate available at Those Damn Crows' merch desk.

(Photo - Dean Chalkley)