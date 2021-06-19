Thousands Of Heavy Metal Fans Attend First UK Live Music Festival Since Pandemic; Video

According to Ruptly TV, Britain's largest rock festival is back as a pilot, smaller event for 10,000 people, as seen at the Donington Park, Leicestershire, on Friday.

Dubbed the Download Pilot, the three-day camping festival will allow people once inside to ignore COVID restrictions - meaning moshing will also be allowed. It's the first large music festival to take place in the UK since the pandemic broke out.

Headliners for the sold-out festival include Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bullet For My Valentine and Enter Shikari.

Download Pilot will last until Sunday, June 20 as part of a government’s testing around large-scale events. Attendees will be asked to test for COVID-19 both upon entering and leaving the festival.

Britain has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe.