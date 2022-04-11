THREE DAYS GRACE Launch Music Video For New Song "Lifetime"; New US / Canada Tour Dates Announced

Canada's Three Days Grace are sharing their new music video for “Lifetime”, off their forthcoming seventh studio album, Explosions, out May 6 via RCA Records.

The music video was filmed in the town of Mayfield, KY, which was devastated on December 10th, 2021 when an EF4 tornado tore through Western Kentucky. This hit home for the band, as guitarist Barry Stock lives in the area, and band taped the music video for the song in the town to raise awareness and funds to help them rebuild.

Three Days Grace has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 of every ticket will go to support tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky. Proceeds will benefit the Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund and Mayfield Independent School District.

Watch the music video, directed by Jon Vulpine who also directed the band’s recent “So Called Life” video, below.

The band shared, “'Lifetime' is about loss. It also speaks to the human condition to push forward and put one foot in front of the other even when you wake up and your world is turned upside down. Barry lives 2 hours to the north of Mayfield and when the tornado struck he not only knew people directly affected but days later found photos and debris in his own backyard; hitting, in more ways than one, close to home. The Mayfield community has shown hope and resilience in the face of unimaginable devastation. When we discussed how we wanted to visually portray this song the story of Mayfield immediately came up. We travelled down to Kentucky from Toronto in March. To see it all with our own eyes and to meet some of the families while overwhelming at times it was also a reminder to us and hopefully to all of you that while there is suffering there is also hope, resilience and strength around every corner all over the world.”

In other news, the band has announced their headlining tour of the US and Canada. The band will perform in cities including Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Vancouver, Edmonton & more (full dates below with more to be announced). The band will be joined by special guests Wage War & Zero 9:36 on select US dates and special guests The Warning & The Standstills on select Canadian dates. Tickets for dates and VIP packages will be available here starting Thursday, April 14 at 10 AM, local time for Canadian dates and Friday, April 15 at 10 aM, local time for US shows.

Tour dates:

July

14 – South Bend, IN at Four Winds Field (WRBR Big Growl)

18 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore^

19 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt^

21 – Clive, IA at Horizon Events Center^

22 – Chesterfield, MO at The Factory^

23 – Green Bay, WI at Capital Credit Union Park^

25 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE^

27 – Wallingford, CT at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale^

28 – Boston, MA at House of Blues^

August

1 – Portland, ME at State Theatre+

3 – Reading, PA at Theatre at Santander Arena^

5 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle^

6 – Nashville, TN. At Marathon Music Works^

7 – New Orleans, LA at The Fillmore^

9 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall^

11 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre^

12 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

15 – Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom^

18 – Hollywood, CA at Hollywood Palladium^

19 – Tempe, AZ at The Marquee Theatre^

November

8 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

10 – Penticton, BC at South Okanagan Event Centre*

11 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre*

12 – Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Convention Centre*

14 – Grande Prairie, AB at Bowes Event Centre*

15 – Saskatoon, SK at Sastel Centre*

17 – Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cumming Theatre*

20 – Laval, QC at Place Bell*

23 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens*

* with special guests The Warning & The Standstills

^ with special guests Wage War & Zero 9:36

+ with special guests Zero 9:36

Explosions is available for pre-order on all formats here.

Tracklisting:

"So Called Life"

"I Am The Weapon"

"Neurotic" [ft. Lukas Rossi]

"Lifetime"

"A Scar Is Born"

"Souvenirs"

"No Tomorrow"

"Redemption"

"Champion"

"Chain Of Abuse"

"Someone To Talk To" [ft. Apocalyptica]

"Explosions"

"Neurotic" lyric video:

“So Called Life” lyric video:

“So Called Life” video: