THREE DAYS GRACE Release Lyric Video For "So Called Life" Single

Canada's Three Days Grace have released a lyric video for "So Called Life", featured on their upcoming seventh studio album, Explosions, out May 6 via RCA Records. Watch below.

Explosions is available for pre-order on all formats here.

“So Called Life” lyric video:

“So Called Life” video:

The band recently confirmed tour dates throughout April and May of 2022 in cities including Charleston, Cincinnati, and Madison. Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, and Lilith Czar will support Three Days Grace on select dates, and the band will support Godsmack in Tampa, Orlando, Newark, Worcester, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Tickets for all shows are on sale now here.