THREE DAYS GRACE Reunite On Stage With Original Singer ADAM GONTIER; Fan-Filmed Live Video Of "Never Too Late" And "Riot" Streaming

On April 19th, Canadian rockers Three Days Grace performed at the Propst Arena, Huntsville, AL. They finished off their 10 song set with an on-stage reunion with original singer, Adam Gontier, and performed "Never Too Late" and "Riot" as a five-piece. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Gontier is a founding member of Three Days Grace and recorded fiur albums with the band: Three Days Grace (2003), One-X (2006), Life Starts Now (2009) and Transit of Venus (2012). He left the band in 2013 and went on to form Saint Asonia, releasing the band's self-titled debut in 2015.