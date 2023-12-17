THREE DOG NIGHT Had 21 Big Hits, And They Were All Cover Songs; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In early '70s they were one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Some call them the first stadium rock band. They sold more records than anyone for a few years, with 21 Top 40 hits in a row and 11 top 10s, and most people don’t realize they were all cover songs! I’m talking about Three Dog Night. With 11 Top 10 cover songs, you could say they are the greatest cover band ever. But the thing is, their arrangements and vocals were so spectacular, it felt like they were their songs and many have never known the difference. Chuck Negron, Danny Hutton and the late Cory Wells were giants of the '70s. With hits like 'Joy To The World', 'Shambala', 'Black And White', 'Never Been To Spain', 'Easy To Be Hard', 'Eli’s Coming', 'Old Fashioned Love Song', 'Mama Told Me Not To Come', and today’s classic, 'One', originally written and recorded by Harry Nilsson. These guys had a knack for breaking unknown songwriters, several of whom would become industry giants, like Randy Newman, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton. Truly one of the most successful groups of the '60s and '70s,. For this episode, we’re once again enlisting the help of two of their lead singers (two out of three) to tell the story - Chuck Negron and Dany Hutton - of what just may be the loneliest song ever written. Get the story straight from these icons themselves... next on the Professor of Rock."