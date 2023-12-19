Three Sides Of The Coin Crew React To KISS Avatars - "Don't Bet Against KISS!; Video

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show, on December 2 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. In Episode 555 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast, the hosts discuss the avatars. Watch below.

A message states: "There simply is not a lot that we know about the avatars, but we talk about how we felt the moment they were revealed at the last KISS show. We speculate on the future of the avatars. What could be exciting about the avatars. Who the avatars are really for."