THREE SIDES OF THE COIN RADIO Launches On Amazon Alexa, Playing KISS 24/7/365, In Conjunction With Voxprotocol

Not content with being just a podcast, Three Sides Of The Coin Radio is also a radio show streaming 24/7/365, playing nothing but KISS music! They program the show, they pick the songs. Some give you a KISS special once a year. Others give you a KISS special for a couple weeks…. Three Sides Of The Coin Radio gives KISS music 24/7/365! All you have to do is ask Alexa… "Alexa, Launch Three Sides Of The Coin Radio!"

To listen to Three Sides Of The Coin Radio you will need a Amazon Alexa smart speaker, a FireTV or the free Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet.

"KISS has such an amazing and deep catalog of music that rarely is heard on broadcast radio. As KISS fans we know there is more to KISS than 'Rock N Roll All Nite' and Three Sides Of The Coin Radio goes DEEP and plays the songs the fans want to hear. 24 hours a day, every day the KISS Army can tune in be sure we are playing the songs they want to hear." - Michael Brandvold, Co-host Three Sides Of The Coin KISS Podcast

Three Sides Of The Coin Radio is brought to you by Michael Brandvold Marketing and Voxprotocol, the global leader in voice app entertainment!

"We are thrilled to announce our newest vRadio™ Channel partnership with the ThreeSidesoftheCoin.com KISS Podcast Team," says Steven Austine, Founder & CEO at Voxprotocol. "Since 2012, Three Sides Of The Coin has provided the amazingly passionate fans of the incredible rock band KISS access, insight and information rarely found anywhere. By launching "Alexa, launch Three Sides Of The Coin Radio..." their audience can now listen to tracks that the Three Sides Team has meticulously curated, including some fantastic deep cuts and some of the coolest KISS songs ever recorded. It is all KISS, all the time 24/7/365, and we here at Voxprotocol couldn't be happier!"

"With over 5 million plays, the Three Sides of the Coin Team has built an incredible KISS oriented music podcast community that has been serving the passionate and dedicated fans of the band KISS for over 10yrs. The Three Sides Of The Coin Team knows what their fans want to listen to and will enjoy. Combining that with the vast Voxprotocol.com understanding of Artificial Intelligence, Ambient Voice Computing, and how it all comes together to deliver music over the Alexa-powered smartspeaker ecosystem, you couldn't ask for a more synergistic relationship," Mr. Austine states.

