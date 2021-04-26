THREE SIDES OF THE COIN - Weekly Podcast That Discusses KISS Surpasses Seven Million Plays

Since launching in 2012, Three Sides Of The Coin - an unofficial KISS podcast that celebrates the hottest band in the world KISS - is excited to announce that the show has been viewed or listened to over 7,000,000 times. The co-hosts of Three Sides Of The Coin share their excitement...

Lisa Martini said, "A huge accomplishment that wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing and loyal listeners!!! Here’s to the next 7 million!!!"

Mark Cicchini adds, "As my co-hosts would attest to... this “silly little podcast” (as I like to say) has resonated with a lot of people around the world. We’ve received many messages over the years that quite frankly have left me humbled & grateful."

Tommy Sommers continues, "7 million blows my mind. When we started we would have been happy with 7. Our listeners are the reason this happened. They are the best!"

Michael Brandvold concludes, "Thank you to every single person who has ever hit the play button. And, thank you to Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Vinnie Vincent, Bruce Kulick, Mark St. John, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer... we do this because of everything you have given us."

Three Sides of the Coin has been joined by special guests including Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Vinnie Vincent, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, Dennis DeYoung, Buck Dharma, Lydia Criss, Eddie Trunk, WWE/AEW Superstar and lead singer of Fozzy Chris Jericho, Angel lead guitarist Punky Meadows, Five Finger Death Punch members Jason Hook and Jeremy Spencer, Vinnie Vincent Invasion and Slaughter lead singer Mark Slaughter, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and Jay Jay French, comedian Craig Gass, KISS’ former business manager Chris Lendt, KISS art director Dennis Woloch, Head of KISS Security Big John Harte, the Black Veil Brides Andy Biersack, Ron Keel, Frank Munoz associate producer for Ace Frehley's Anomaly album, award-winning songwriter Adam Mitchell, Ed Kanon (Peter Criss' drum tech), Kevin Valentine (drummer on KISS' Psycho Circus album) and many, many more.

In the early '90s, Michael Brandvold launched the fifth ever website on the Internet devoted to KISS, KISS Otaku. He built, launched and maintained Kissonline.com (KISS' official web presence). He now owns Michael Brandvold Marketing, providing marketing services and digital strategy to musicians. Tommy Sommers spent 15 years on the record show circuit collecting, trading and selling memorabilia / Kiss merchandise. He is now a successful residential Real Estate agent in the Minneapolis / St. Paul area. Tommy has also produced a KISS song For The Oddfathers and is the owner of Rock Steady Digital Photography. Mark Cicchini, is a world-renown KISS collector. KISS has used parts of Mark’s vast KISS collection for audio, video & print materials including their book Nothin To Lose, CD re-release of the Love Gun album & the VH1 Ultimate Album KISS Alive! special as well as many other KISS projects. His wife also makes a mean meatloaf! Lisa Martini has been a KISS fan, almost since birth, thanks to her older brother introducing her to KISS in 1974! Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Lisa Martini has extensive experience in the music industry, from radio to production to merchandising, and also holds a degree in audio engineering. Over the years she’s worked at many KISS Expos. starting at the New York Expos in the mid 90’s to present day. She’s been fortunate enough to have been part of many outstanding KISS moments, such as helping to launch the KISS fragrance and accompanying them to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

